Brother of motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Hills crash suing bar, alleged drunk driver

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — The brother of a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Jefferson Hills is suing the suspected drunk driver and a bar that served him alcohol that afternoon.

John Wobrak, 69, was hit and killed in the 200 block of Scotia Hollow Road in March.

Earlier this month, William Haughey Jr., 42, turned himself in on charges of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence. He remains in the Allegheny County Jail.

The lawsuit claims that Haughey drank three vodka sodas within an hour at Beer Belly’s Bar & Grill in West Elizabeth.

“During this time Defendant Haughey becomes visibly and audibly intoxicated, showing signs of intoxication including but not limited to bloodshot and glassy eyes, pinpoint pupils and slurred speech,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit alleges the person serving Haughey noticed that he was slurring his words, but made no attempts to stop him from leaving and driving drunk.

Haughey then left the bar around 1:30 p.m. in his Jeep Gladiator. The lawsuit claims that he was driving at least 20 miles per hour over the speed limit and crossed the double yellow line on a curved road, hitting Wobrak head-on on his motorcycle only about 3 minutes after he left the bar.

“He does not apply his brakes, slow his vehicle, or attempt to maneuver back into his own lane of travel,” the lawsuit said.

According to the lawsuit, Haughey was slurring his speech, had bloodshot eyes and smelled like alcohol at the scene. Police also said he was being verbally abusive, shouting profanities and making threats toward officers.

Police said that Haughey’s blood alcohol content was 0.142%. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is .08%.

Haughey previously pleaded guilty to DUI in 2012 and 2018.

Channel 11 has reached out to Haughey’s attorney for comment and is waiting to hear back. We’ve also attempted to contact Beer Belly’s Bar & Grill, but no one answered our call.

