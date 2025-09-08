Brother of Renesmay Eutsey hospitalized, further charges expected for foster parents, DA says

DUNBAR, Pa. — The women currently facing charges in the death of their 9-year-old foster daughter in Fayette County will face additional charges after another child from their home was hospitalized.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Second woman charged in death of 9-year-old girl in Fayette County

Kourtney Malinda Eutsey, 31, and Sarah Ann Shipley, 35, both of Dunbar Township, are facing numerous charges after the body of 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey was found along a river in Westmoreland County on Thursday.

Renesmay had been reported missing from her home on Third Street in Dunbar Township on Wednesday at around 12:41 p.m.

According to the Fayette County District Attorney’s Office, during the initial investigation, four children were removed from Eutsey and Shipley’s home on Wednesday by a common pleas judge at Children and Youth Services’ request. Those children were subsequently evaluated at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

The evaluation results showed that a 6-year-old in the household had been subjected to “severe child abuse and neglect,” having a purported body mass index of zero, officials say. The child is still in the hospital in stable condition.

Further charges are expected against Kourtney Eutsey and Sarah Shipley, officials say.

Kourtney Malinda Eutsey

Sarah Ann Shipley (WPXI/WPXI)

All four of the children have been placed in foster care outside their immediate family and Fayette County, in a location that will remain undisclosed, officials say.

Additionally, officials addressed “several rumors going around on social media regarding the child’s condition.”

“Please know that this child is receiving the best treatment available and his condition is being closely monitored by this office, CYS and the Pennsylvania State Police,” officials said. “Further, all of these children are safe and in an appropriate placement.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group