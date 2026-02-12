Brother of woman found dead from gunshot wounds in Greenfield charged with homicide

PITTSBURGH — The brother of a woman who was found dead from gunshot wounds in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood has been charged with homicide.

Police filed charges against Aaron Charles Martin, 27, of Pittsburgh, on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, he was found inside an apartment on the 700 block of Montclair Street with 26-year-old Charlee Martin’s body on Sunday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman dead, man in hospital after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield neighborhood

Three separate 911 calls were made requesting welfare checks on the siblings over the course of the weekend. Police said they were unable to contact anyone on each visit. The caller mentioned that Aaron Martin sounded like he was having a mental health crisis and they believed he had been off his medication.

Investigators said they spoke with Charlee Martin’s employer and learned that she had not been seen at work since Feb. 3.

Police got a search warrant for the apartment unit and gained entry. That was when Charlee Martin’s body was found, with Aaron Martin also inside the room.

Court documents say Charlee Martin had been shot five times and had been dead for several days.

Police said Aaron Martin confessed to killing his sister.

He faces charges of criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse and is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

