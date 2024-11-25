Brown water from sinks, faucets frustrate neighbors in Westmoreland County community

LATROBE, Pa. — For many in Latrobe, the past week can be summed up as one word, according to Jacob Climo.

“Stressful,” he said.

Brown water has been coming from sinks and showers in neighborhoods all around Latrobe for the past week.

“Tea, light coffee, watered-down coffee even,” Climo said, describing the color of the water at its darkest brown.

It’s gotten better since then, but even as he got water from his sink on Monday, the water had a yellow, “lemonade“-like appearance.

“That’s sad that we’re calling that progress because I’m still not drinking that because I know that’s not lemonade,” Climo told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

Latrobe City Manager Terry Carcella said despite the Latrobe Municipal Authority being separate from the city, he’s still gotten many calls.

So — what’s causing the issue?

The municipal authority said drought conditions at the Latrobe Reservoir have left the water level low, and sediment has gotten in the lines.

“This time of year, you’re going to get sediment that builds up in the lines, and when that new water comes in and flushes out, it’s flushing that sediment into certain areas of the authority infrastructure,” Carcella said, based on the Latrobe Municipal Authority’s explanation.

Despite the color — and smell — the municipal authority said it’s safe to drink.

Climo said no way.

“I won’t even give my animals that water,” Climo said. “We’re all getting water from the local store, so I hope that can continue until this problem is resolved.”

Channel 11 also got photos from another person in Latrobe who said her water cleared up over the weekend, but was brown again Monday.

So, when might this issue be resolved?

“It’s just going to take time,” said Ellen Keefe, the Latrobe Municipal Authority Board Chairwoman. “We’re very aware of the holidays and people have company coming and preparing meals, we do want to assure everybody of the safety of the water. It has nothing to do with that.”

Climo doesn’t want this to get worse.

“I just want to see our infrastructure get upgraded,” he said.

