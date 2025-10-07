Browns make AFC North shocker, trade Joe Flacco to Bengals ahead of Steelers game

The Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a report by NFL Network, in advance of the Pittsburgh Steelers playing both of those teams over the next 10 days.

Flacco, who won the Browns starting quarterback job this offseason in a four-way competition, had been benched for third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel in Week 5. Gabriel made his first career start in the Browns’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Flacco will immediately be inserted in the starting quarterback conversation in Cincinnati. The Bengals have been playing backup Jake Browning since Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury. He won his relief appearance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, but has lost each of his three starts, leaving the championship-seeking Bengals tied with the Browns for last place in the AFC North.

