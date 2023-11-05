Brownsville community holds parade for man with terminal illness

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — Jackie Conner is a fixture of Brownsville. He attends every event in the community and is known as a friend to all. Saturday, people from all across Fayette County came together to give back to him.

Conner has been diagnosed with a terminal illness. He came forward and said he would like nothing more than to have a parade.

The local fire departments were quick to answer the call and set up the parade.

“We love him, we support him, and you know, we wish him the best and we wanted to give him this parade as a tribute to how much we care,” said Brownsville fire chief Ron Barry.

Jackie said he was very grateful for the honor.

“I just love Brownsville and Brownsville has been there for me a lot of the time,” said Conner.

At the end of the parade he received gifts and the mayor officially declared Nov. 4 as “Jackie Conner Day.”

