Brownsville Drive-In celebrates 75th anniversary

GRINDSTONE, Pa. — The Brownsville Drive-In is one of 300 drive-ins remaining in the country --and this year it’s marking a huge milestone.

The Fayette County theater is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

Manager Charlie Parkis said the Brownsville Drive-In opened in 1949 and will be marking its 75 years in April.

>>>Pittsburgh-area drive-in theaters starting to open; here’s where you can catch a movie

The theater was purchased back in 1969 by John “Preach” Sebeck and Tom Clark. Clark passed away in 2011, but Sebeck still owns the drive-in.

“He runs it. He works the box office every night,” Perkins said.

The Brownsville Drive-In opens for the season this weekend, with a special event on Saturday. Steel City Ghostbusters will be at the theater from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Fans can get their pictures taken with the Pittsburgh group, who will be dressed up as characters from the movie.

The theater will host several wrestling shows throughout the summer, in addition to a few other special events being planned.

For opening weekend, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the first of a doubleheader on Screen 1 of the three-screen drive-in. It will be followed by Marvel Studios’ Madame Web. Screen 2 will show Kung Fu Panda 4 and Migration, and Screen 3 will feature Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Wonka.

The drive-in will be open Friday through Sunday until summer, except this weekend, when it will close Sunday for Easter. Once summer arrives, the drive-in will be open Friday through Tuesday.

The box office opens at 6 p.m., and movies begin at dusk. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4 to 9. Kids 3 and younger are admitted free. The drive-in is cash only.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW









©2024 Cox Media Group