Brownsville man accused of keeping young girl in dog crate, assaulting her sentenced to prison

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — A local man who admitted to keeping his young daughter tied up in a dog crate among other forms of abuse is heading to prison.

Jacob Weight Sr. and Mimi Frost were both charged in Fayette County with aggravated assault, corruption of minors, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children and more in February 2024.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 6-year-old held in dog crate, assaulted ‘multiple’ times, state police say; parents charged

Pennsylvania State troopers said they found horrific conditions inside the couple’s Brownsville home.

In the criminal complaint filed against them, investigators described it as a “mad house.”

A judge sentenced Weight to at least 9 years behind bars on Friday.

The girl’s mother, Mimi Frost is already serving at least 35 years in prison.

Fayette County District Attorney Micheal Aubele issued a statement about the sentencing saying:

“We appreciate the efforts of CYS, the Pennsylvania State Police and everyone involved in bringing justice for this little girl. She is with a wonderful family and can now move forward beyond the horrors she experienced at the hands of these defendants.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group