Brunner leaving downtown for new headquarters

PITTSBURGH — One of Pittsburgh’s venerable and largest advertising agencies is leaving the downtown building it has called home since 2001 for the North Shore.

Brunner Inc. is moving to 30 Isabella Street from 11 Stanwix Street.

In collaboration with brokerage firm Commonwealth CRE, building owner Healthcare Realty successfully executed leases for approximately 35,000 square feet of new office space at 30 Isabella Street, a substantial portion of which will be Brunner’s new address. This pushes the building to nearly 90% occupancy.

The independent marketing agency was represented by David E. Koch,a managing director at Newmark. Brunner, which has been based in downtown Pittsburgh for decades, said the relocation is driven by a commitment to attracting new talent and enhancing amenities for current employees.

