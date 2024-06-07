Local

Brunton Dairy Farm close to reopening after devastating fire last year

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The cows are coming home.

On Friday, Channel 11 saw the progress made at Brunton Dairy Farm in Independence Township, Beaver County since the family’s barn burned down in a devastating fire last October.

The owners said they were going to hang it up after that, but the community’s support helped them move forward.

