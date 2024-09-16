Local

Brush fire destroys multiple acres of land, vehicle in Rostraver Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

Brush fire destroys multiple acres of land, vehicle in Rostraver Township A brush fire left a trail of destruction behind in Rostraver Township. (Rostraver Central Fire Department/Rostraver Central Fire Department)

By WPXI.com News Staff

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A brush fire left a trail of destruction behind in Rostraver Township.

Firefighters from the Rostraver Central Fire Department say a large brush fire began at the intersection of Salem Church Road and Weddell Drive on Sunday.

It consumed 3-4 acres of land.

The fire also reached a truck sitting in a field and destroyed it before the fire was put out.

No one was injured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Trump’s campaign says he’s safe after gunshots were reported ‘in his vicinity’
  • Joe’s Crab Shack in Station Square closes
  • Slow-moving superload scheduled to move through our region next week
  • VIDEO: Local softball community unites to support girl who survived crash that killed father, siblings
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read