Brush fire destroys multiple acres of land, vehicle in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A brush fire left a trail of destruction behind in Rostraver Township.

Firefighters from the Rostraver Central Fire Department say a large brush fire began at the intersection of Salem Church Road and Weddell Drive on Sunday.

It consumed 3-4 acres of land.

The fire also reached a truck sitting in a field and destroyed it before the fire was put out.

No one was injured.

