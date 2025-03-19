Brush fire near Duquesne Light substation in Ross Township prompts large emergency response

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — First responders are on scene of a brush fire in Ross Township.

The widespread fire is near Thompson Run Road and West Sutter and is approaching a Duquesne Light substation.

Per a Channel 11 crew on scene, the fire appears to be out of control.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

According to the Duquesne Light outage map, just under 600 people in the area are without power.

Reporter Antoinette DelBel is on her way to the scene. We’ll have live reports starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 11.

