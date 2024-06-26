Sports

Bryan Reynolds’ homer sparks big night for Pirates’ offense in 9-5 win over Reds

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Bryan Reynolds’ homer sparks big night for Pirates’ offense in 9-5 win over Reds Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates his two-run home run against the Cincinnati Reds with third base coach Mike Rabelo (58) during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

CINCINNATI — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Bryan Reynolds wasted no time extending his hitting streak to 22 games. His first-inning home run sparked a big night for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ offense in a 9-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night at Great American Ballpark.

Andrew McCutchen walked against Reds starter Hunter Greene to begin the game and Reynolds followed by belting a two-run blast high up the seats behind the right field fence.

Reynolds finished 2 for 5 with a pair of runs scored. His 22-game hitting streak is the longest in baseball this season.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

