Bryan Reynolds’ homer sparks big night for Pirates’ offense in 9-5 win over Reds

CINCINNATI —

Bryan Reynolds wasted no time extending his hitting streak to 22 games. His first-inning home run sparked a big night for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ offense in a 9-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night at Great American Ballpark.

Andrew McCutchen walked against Reds starter Hunter Greene to begin the game and Reynolds followed by belting a two-run blast high up the seats behind the right field fence.

Reynolds finished 2 for 5 with a pair of runs scored. His 22-game hitting streak is the longest in baseball this season.

