Budget creates fossil fuel centers of excellence at Pittsburgh, Morgantown labs

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on the Pittsburgh Business Times.

The National Energy Technology Laboratory’s offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown will add centers of excellence in fossil fuels under a request in the Trump administration’s proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget.

The laboratory, otherwise known as NETL, employs hundreds in Pennsylvania and West Virginia as well as a third site in Albany, Oregon. The more than 100-year-old agency under the U.S. Department of Energy conducts research and develops technology, often with academia or the business community. It’s had a presence in Pittsburgh since 1919 and Morgantown since 1946.

NETL’s proposed budget would create four centers of excellence in the following areas: oil and natural gas; coal; critical minerals; and geothermal energy. The Pittsburgh NETL complex, in South Park, will hold the center of excellence in oil and natural gas. The West Virginia location will hold the coal center for excellence. The Albany, Oregon, outpost will have a center of excellence in critical minerals. The administration expects to announce the location of a geothermal center of excellence in the near future.

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