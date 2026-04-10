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Pittsburgh Penguins clinch playoff spot with victory over New Jersey Devils

By WPXI.com News Staff
Penguins Devils Hockey Pittsburgh Penguins right wings Bryan Rust (17) celebrates with Egor Chinakhov (59) after scoring a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, April 9, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) (Noah K. Murray/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

NEWARK — The Pittsburgh Penguins will return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a victory over the New Jersey Devils.

This is the first time the team has made the postseason since 2022.

The Penguins beat the Devils 5-2 at the Prudential Center.

Channel 11 Sports will break down the game on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. Be sure to tune in!

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