Pittsburgh Penguins clinch playoff spot with victory over New Jersey Devils

NEWARK — The Pittsburgh Penguins will return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after a victory over the New Jersey Devils.

THE PENGUINS ARE PLAYOFFS BOUND‼️ pic.twitter.com/QSPOGAIHVU — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 10, 2026

This is the first time the team has made the postseason since 2022.

The Penguins beat the Devils 5-2 at the Prudential Center.

Channel 11 Sports will break down the game on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. Be sure to tune in!

The Pittsburgh Penguins have officially clinched a playoff spot.



There will be playoff hockey in Pittsburgh this spring. — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) April 10, 2026

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