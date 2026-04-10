Man injured in hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — A man was injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Pittsburgh on Thursday.
A Public Information Officer said Pittsburgh Police officers were called to the intersection of Oakwood and Bennett Street for reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash in Homewood at 8:15 p.m.
Medics took the driver of the motorcycle to a hospital in stable condition.
Officials said he was suffering from back and neck pain.
The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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