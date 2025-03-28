Bullpen spoils opening day for Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

MIAMI — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The bullpen struggles the Pittsburgh Pirates endured last year trickled into their 2025 season opener in a 5-4 walk-off loss against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Thursday.

Two batters after a leadoff triple off the bat of Nick Fortes in the ninth, Kyle Stowers ripped a line drive down the right field line against David Bednar (0-1) to cap off a come-from-behind victory for the Marlins.

Fortes blasted one to center field where Oneil Cruz casually retreated towards the fence, but the ball soared over his head and bounced off the wall back towards the infield. Fortes easily reached third base and had no trouble scoring on Stowers’ single.

