Burn ban issued in Unity Township

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A burn ban is in effect for a Westmoreland County community.

Unity Township officials say a burn ban is currently in place.

They say the ban is in place because of dry conditions and a heightened risk of a potential fire.

Open burning, recreational fires and fireworks are prohibited, officials say.

The ban will be in place until further notice.

