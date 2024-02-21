Bus aide accused of assaulting Pittsburgh 6-year-old with autism

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh mom tells Channel 11 she won’t stop fighting for justice for her 6-year-old son.

Elizabeth Kamppi says her son, who has autism, was assaulted by an aide while on a school van. According to the District Attorney’s office, the DA is reviewing the case to determine if they will file charges.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 5:30 p.m., Kamppi tells reporter Gabriella DeLuca about the disturbing video evidence she says she was shown and what she wants to have happen next.

