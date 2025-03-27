Bus driver shortage forces flexible instruction day at Hopewell Area School District

The Hopewell Area School District is moving to a flexible instruction day on Thursday because of a bus driver shortage, the district posted to its website.

The flexible instruction day will be for all students.

Further down on the district’s website, it says, “bus drivers are needed” with more information on how to apply.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

