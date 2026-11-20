PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Regional Transit board approved a comprehensive bus network overhaul on Friday, marking the transit agency’s largest system restructuring since 2010.

The Bus Line Refresh plan is designed to increase service frequency, connectivity and access across Allegheny County, according to PRT.

Implementation of the revised network is scheduled for August 2027. The approval follows public engagement that included community meetings, presentations to local organizations, pop-up events and feedback gathered from riders, residents and bus operators.

Under the approved plan, about 40% of Allegheny County residents and half of all job sites will have access to bus service every 30 minutes or better, PRT says.

The number of routes running every 20 minutes or better will increase from 11 to 19, while routes operating every 30 minutes or better will expand from 27 to 40.

Agency data indicates that 99.4% of existing riders will maintain transit access within a quarter-mile of their current stops.

PRT projects the overhaul will generate a 7% to 11% increase in ridership, translating to roughly 2 million additional passenger trips each year.

PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman said the updated routes address how residents travel across the region.

“Bus Line Refresh reflects the communities we serve today, providing familiar routes but stronger connections,” Kelleman said. “It modernizes our network to accommodate how our region moves today, doing so more efficiently and effectively with our existing resources we have while retaining service for the vast majority of our riders.”

PRT initially introduced the initiative in October 2023 as the Bus Line Redesign, generating more than 20,000 comments. After feedback indicated the original proposal involved too many alterations, planners scaled back the modifications and introduced the Bus Line Refresh.

A formal public comment period this year drew another 1,900 submissions to help shape the final plan.

Kelleman credited the public response with refining the proposal into the approved map.

“We sincerely thank everyone who provided their input to improve our initial proposal,” Kelleman said. “We believe this network gives us a vision for a better-connected system that supports our communities, connects people to opportunity, and helps our region move forward.”

PRT plans to conduct a public education campaign to inform passengers about the upcoming route adjustments before the service begins in August 2027.

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