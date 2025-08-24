Bus stuffed with school supplies to help North Hills students

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Kids are getting the supplies they need to have a successful school year.

School supplies, hygiene items and non-perishable foods were donated and stuffed onto a bus for North Hills School District students.

The North Hills Foundation was collecting them Thursday at the Block Northway.

“It really helps the families and relieves the burden on families when we’re able to do something like this and help support them and make their year a little bit easier,” said school board president allsion mathis.

The North Hills Foundation also takes monetary donations on its website.

