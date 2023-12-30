Business owners preparing for First Night Pittsburgh celebration

PITTSBURGH — Highmark First Night Pittsburgh is expected to bring tens of thousands of people into downtown Pittsburgh to ring in 2024.

Mike Sukitch, owner of Mike’s Beer Bar on the North Shore, said he’s ready for the crowds.

“We’re adding staffing,” he said. “We have reservations in the restaurant next door that are the highest we’ve had all year, so we know from that we’ll also end up with a spillover here at the barside.”

Sukitch also owns North Shore Tavern and said reservations are booked for a solid five hours Sunday evening. He said with the Clemente Bridge also reopening Sunday night after nearly two years, it’ll be even better for business.

“We’re usually fairly busy down here, but we know now with the option of people parking on both sides of the bridge and being able to use the bridge to celebrate, it’s going to bring a little more business to the north shore for sure,” he said.

On the other side of the bridge, Con Alma in the Cultural District also anticipates more customers this New Year’s Eve.

“Paul Conzantino and the boilermakers will be playing all night here,” said John Shannon, co-owner and music curator. “We have our bar, which is first come, first serve, we have our full menu. It’s going to be a very exciting night.”

Shannon said reserved tables are full and 25 people are already on their waitlist, and that it feels like there is a buzz around this year’s First Night celebrations downtown.

“This year it really feels like everything is coming back downtown and around the city,” he said. “It’s feeling much more vibrant than even last year.”

While Gaucho is closed on Sunday and Monday, General Manager Sarah Powers said that as a downtown Pittsburgh resident, she feels the city has returned this holiday season.

“The city is alive again with the theater district booming, with all the restaurants being open, the bridge reopening. All of the buzz is back. It really feels like we’re awake,” said Powers.

Festivities for Highmark First Night Pittsburgh get underway at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 throughout the Cultural District. A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening of the Clemente Bridge is scheduled for 8:45 p.m.

