Busy weekend: Tens of thousands will flock to Pittsburgh for Arts Festival, Pride and Kenny Chesney

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is preparing for a busy weekend as a trio of events is expected to bring tens of thousands to Downtown and the North Shore.

The Three Rivers Arts Festival, Pittsburgh Pride and the Kenny Chesney concert are all taking place over the next few days.

Three Rivers Arts Festival

The first of the three events, the Three Rivers Arts Festival, begins Friday at 11 a.m.. The free, 10-day-long festival will run through June 9. The festival boasts a lineup of artists from around the nation, performances on multiple stages, gallery exhibitions, public art, creative activities and the Artist Market.

This year, the festival layout is expanding and incorporates the city’s iconic Three Sister Bridges. The layout is contained within a third of a mile in Pittsburgh’s 14-block Cultural District. You can see a map of the layout below.

Three Rivers Arts Festival map

Pittsburgh Pride

This year’s free festival, ‘Still We Rise: A Pride Revolution,’ will be held at Allegheny Commons Park West on May 31 and June 1. The weekend will be filled with music, performances, vendors, community booths and the Pittsburgh Pride Parade.

The parade will be held on Saturday. From Liberty Avenue at 11th Street, the march and parade will end up at Allegheny Commons Park West.

On June 2, the celebration will move the heart of Bloomfield with live entertainment, including headliner Grammy-nominated R&B singer Tamar Braxton, food trucks, local vendors and more.

About 300,000 are expected to attend after last year’s record-breaking crowd of over 200,000.

Find out more at pittsburghpride.com.

Kenny Chesney

Country superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to Pittsburgh for the 12th time this weekend. Chesney is performing at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday while on his Sun Goes Down Tour with special guests The Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracke.

Officials say in tandem with Chesney’s visit, there will be activities on Art Rooney Avenue starting at noon featuring Blue Chair Rum activities, an interactive Kenny Chesney tour bus, food and more.

Parking lots on the North Shore will open at 1 p.m. All lots surrounding the stadium will be open, and concert-goers are encouraged to use them — including the Champions Garage.

Gates open at 4 p.m., with the concert starting at 5 p.m. in the main bowl.

