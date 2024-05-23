Tamar Braxton to headline Pittsburgh Pride 2024

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Tamar Braxton will headline Pittsburgh Pride 2024.

The event, running May 31 through June 2, will feature performances, vendors, a community march and free concerts featuring local, national and international artists.

Braxton will perform on June 1.

Events will be held at Allegheny Commons Park West and Bloomfield Main Street. About 300,000 are expected to attend after last year’s record-breaking crowd of over 200,000.

Admission is free.

Find out more at pittsburghpride.com.

