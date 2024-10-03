Butler City Police asking for help finding missing 15-year-old girl

BUTLER, Pa. — The Butler City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Elexis Jade Proper, 15, was reported missing on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Poper is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs between 125 and 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black tennis shoes with white soles.

Police said officers checked various houses, her school and spoke with several relatives and friends.

Anyone with information is asked to call Butler County 911 at 724-284-5211.

