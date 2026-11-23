Smart glasses equipped with live translation, hands-free texting and smart navigation are sparking privacy concerns as their popularity grows.

The emerging technology has prompted pending legislation in Pennsylvania designed to regulate wearable recording devices.

Under current Pennsylvania law, recording audio without consent is illegal, meaning individuals who secretly record conversations using smart glasses could be breaking the law. State lawmakers are weighing new statutory requirements to ensure the public is notified whenever wearable recording equipment is active.

Manufacturers such as Meta have promoted smart glasses for everyday tasks, including assisting people who live with visual impairments. In an online demonstration of blind support features, a user relied on the glasses for assistance, saying, “could just give me a spot check to see if I missed anything. Oh, it looks perfect! You look amazing!”

The devices can be difficult to detect at first glance. They typically feature a wider frame with a small lens embedded in the upper front corner. While some manufacturers, including Meta, have built an LED light into the frames that turns on when the camera operates, critics question whether a tiny light provides adequate warning.

Aanjhan Raganathan, an associate professor of computer sciences at Northeastern University, noted that awareness does not necessarily equal permission.

“What is considered as a consent?” Raganathan asked. “Is it enough if we are just aware that you’re being recorded?”

Kade Crockford, director of Technology and Justice programs at the American Civil Liberties Union, warned that wearable recording equipment can quickly erode personal expectations of privacy.

“Even if we are in a public space, we still expect some level of privacy, of anonymity,” Crockford said. “These technologies, can strip that anonymity and privacy in an instant.”

Members of the public remain split on wearable cameras. Some people see utility and excitement in the devices, while others express worry about surveillance in sensitive areas. One bystander raised concerns about “places where maybe you deserve some privacy, even in a locker room, like who knows? How would you know?” Conversely, others argued that society is already saturated with cameras, noting that people are frequently captured on smartphones in public spaces without their knowledge.

The pending Pennsylvania legislation specifically targets wearable devices such as smart glasses. If passed by the Senate and signed into law, the measure would require all smart glasses used in Pennsylvania to display a visual indicator whenever they are recording video or audio.

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