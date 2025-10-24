Butler County man accused of posting AI-generated child pornography online

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A Butler County man is accused of posting AI-generated child pornography online, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

Benjamin T. Staiger, 20, of Harmony, faces 42 felony counts of sexual abuse of children and felony criminal use of a communication facility, as well as misdemeanor counts of stalking, invasion of privacy and unlawful dissemination of intimate images.

“This case demonstrates the depth of depravity and exploitation available to bad actors who choose to weaponize modern technology and social media,” Attorney General Dave Sunday said.

In the criminal complaint, investigators say the victims had originally posted photos of themselves clothed on their social media accounts. However, the photos had been edited using AI to depict the subjects as nude, and subsequently posted on Staiger’s X account.

Investigators say some of the original photos were taken when the victims were children.

Other materials showed a former partner engaged in intimate activities with Staiger, investigators say. The partner had not authorized Staiger to record any of those activities.

When officials interviewed him, Staiger allegedly acknowledged that he created the X account to get back at his former partner.

Investigators say Staiger recalled downloading free AI software that he used to make the explicit photos. He said he knew who the victims were and went to school with many of them.

Staiger was arrested on Thursday and arraigned on Friday. He posted bail, which was set at $100,000, and will remain under electronic monitoring.

