Butler County man killed in Armstrong County ATV crash

A Butler County man is dead after an ATV crash in Armstrong County.

The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office says the incident happened in Madison Township. Michael McGuire, 60, of Sarver, died after the ATV he was operating went down an embankment, rolled and ended up in a ditch.

The Coroner’s Office says this happened around 600 yards from McGuire’s camp.

McGuire was pronounced dead on scene on July 21, but was last seen on July 18.

The crash remains under investigation by PSP Kittanning and the coroner’s office.

