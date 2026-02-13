Butler County mobile home park struggling with ongoing water issues now under boil water advisory

CABOT, Pa. — A slow drip was all the water Laura Lokar had when she turned on her kitchen sink early Friday afternoon.

“Very frustrating,” Lokar said. “I had some people over for dinner. I had to feed them bottled water. I had to cook with bottled water, and what they give us isn’t enough.”

She said the issue started on Tuesday.

“We started noticing some yellow water, then it went to low water pressure, then to water being shut off,” Lokar said. “They did deliver us a case of water and said they were sorry.”

Friday, she and the others who live in the mobile home park got a text message just after 11:30 a.m. saying, “Good news! The leak has been located and repairs are currently underway. We expect water service to return to normal shortly.”

The message also said they will remain under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek tried calling Stackhouse Properties several times Friday. They’re the company that owns Bernie’s Mobile Home Park. Each time he called, he got a busy signal.

Havranek did speak to someone in December about the previous water issues at the park. A receptionist took his information, but his call was never returned.

“It’s depressing,” Lokar said.

The State Department of Environmental Protection said they’re aware of the issues and sent a statement to Channel 11.

“On February 10, 2026, the certified operator for Bernie’s Mobile Home Park contacted DEP staff to report a main water line break and issuance of a BWA. The certified operator has since indicated that they have found and repaired a number of water line leaks, both on the water main and customer-specific water lines, but are still searching for more. DEP inspectors were onsite today and confirmed that a few residents who had experienced an interruption in service had their water pressure restored, but will still need adhere to the BWA until it is lifted.”

“In addition to responding to complaints filed against Bernie’s DEP Safe Drinking Water Program, staff also met with Jones Estates/Stackhouse Management on January 22, 2026, to discuss the various outstanding violations at multiple trailer parks that they own/operate, including Sandy Hill Estates, Rolling Valley Estates, Pine Valley, Hy Vue, and Franklin Village MHP. Jones Estates/Stackhouse Management is to provide a written corrective action plan to DEP by February 21, 2026.”

“I’m just glad you guys are letting everybody know about this and we’re not just talking to nobody,” Lokar said.

Lokar said her water service returned late Friday afternoon, but is still under a boil water advisory.

