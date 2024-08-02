Butler Farm Show kicks off Monday following assassination attempt of Trump on grounds

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Butler Farm Show kicks off on Monday. It’s the first big event since the assassination attempt.

About three weeks ago, authorities said Thomas Crooks shot former President Donald Trump during his campaign rally, killing former local fire chief Corey Comperatore and injuring two others. Butler County Commissioner Leslie Osche witnessed the attack.

“From our vantage point in the stands, we got to see all the emergency management doing what they need to do once the shots occurred. I am grateful to all who came out to help that particular day,” Osche said.

Since the Butler Farm Show was a crime scene, it had to temporarily shut down and cancel six events. Now organizers are preparing for the 76th Butler Farm Show that starts next week.

Osche said it’s like one big family reunion and hopes this event will help the community unite and heal.

”This is going to be a critical part of the healing process for many of us,” said Osche. “These are the types of things we come together as a community and people want to be part of that.”

It draws in more than 50,000 people from across the region every year. Organizers said they will have extra security, including local and state police and private security. Osche said the event has always been safe and they want to ensure families that’s a top priority. The Butler Farm Show is from Aug. 5 through Aug. 10.

