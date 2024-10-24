Butler Street Derby set to open Friday in former Hambone’s in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH — In 2022, a group of entertainment industry veterans set out to turn the former Hambone’s in Lawrenceville into a modern venue. Now, the team is ready to open its doors this Friday.

The team behind Butler Street Derby, which now consists of Corey Deasy, Mark Seneca, Dave and Marcus Trunzo and Jack Welsh, began converting the 4207 Butler St. space from Hambone’s to the Derby shortly after acquiring the property two years ago. This conversion included re-constructing former apartments in the building to be open dining areas and entertainment spaces, as well as demolishing a section of the building to serve as an outdoor patio. DJ booths, a sound system and light system were also installed.

“It’s an honor to bring Butler Street Derby to life in a neighborhood that holds such deep roots for my family,” Deasy said in a prepeared statement. “Though I wasn’t born or raised in Lawrenceville, my grandparents were. Revitalizing this iconic space is more than just a business venture, it’s a way to honor Hambone’s legacy and pay tribute to the history and community that shaped my family.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group