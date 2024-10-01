Caliente Pizza and Draft House opening in Pittsburgh’s North Hills

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Caliente Pizza and Draft House is coming to Pittsburgh’s North Hills.

The grand opening of the restaurant’s new location at 2125 Babcock Boulevard will be on Oct. 4.

“We are thrilled to extend our reach further into the North Hills, a community close to our hearts. The transition to Caliente Pizza and Draft House will bring new life to Babcock Blvd, continuing the rich tradition of Silvioni’s with our unique flavor and service,” Nick Bogacz, Founder and CEO of Caliente Pizza and Draft House said.

A new line of signature sauces will also be available that day at Giant Eagle Market Districts.

“We’re excited to bring the flavors of Caliente directly to our customers’ homes with this new line,” said Bogacz. “Each sauce is crafted with care, ensuring that every meal prepared with Caliente sauces is a winner.”

For more information about the new location, signature sauces, or to find a store near you, visit www.worldsbestpizza.com.

