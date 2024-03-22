Caliente Pizza & Draft House wins 5th world championship award at International Pizza Expo

Caliente Pizza & Draft House won its fifth world championship at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.

The restaurant won several awards, according to a news release.

Caliente’s general manager Matt Hickey won the world championship in the Largest Dough Stretch category. He also received a silver medal in Pizza Acrobatics and third place in Traditional Ooni Division.

“I feel tremendous pride about having been able to represent Caliente in the awards this year,” said Hickey. “This World Championship victory is a testament to the excellence of our team, and of an environment that has allowed me to hone my craft more and more every day and take my passion to the next level.”

Perry Bogacz, the son of Caliente’s owner, Nick Bogacz, won a silver medal for the Pizza Triathlon and came in third place in the Northeast Division Traditional Category.

Eric Von Hansen, director of operations, won third place in the Northeast Non-traditional Division.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team for performing so well among a group of tremendously talented pizza chefs from all over the world,” said Nick Bogacz. “This fifth World Championship title speaks volumes about Caliente’s dedication to introducing creative and unique ideas to the pizza world, and we can’t wait to cook up even more amazing things with each new year.”

