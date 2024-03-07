Local

California Borough apartment fire ruled arson

Man flown to hospital after jumping from window in California apartment fire; 35 residents displaced

CALIFORNIA, Pa. — A fire at an apartment building in California Borough has been ruled an arson, Pennsylvania State Police say.

Crews responded to California Manor along Second Street around 6:30 p.m. on March 1.

The state police fire unit ruled the fire was an arson.

A man was flown to a local hospital after jumping from a window when the fire broke out. A firefighter was also taken to a nearby hospital with breathing trouble.

In total, 30 residents are displaced after the fire.

California Borough police will be handling charges and additional details related to the fire.

