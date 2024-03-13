California man facing over 50 charges for allegedly starting apartment fire

A California man is facing more than 50 charges for allegedly starting a fire in an apartment.

Christopher Grasty, 38, is charged with several counts each of arson and reckless endangerment for the fire at California Manor along Second Street on March 1. He is also charged with causing and risking catastrophe and criminal mischief.

Grasty told police he intentionally started the fire in his apartment, according to the complaint.

A man was flown to a local hospital after jumping from a window when the fire broke out. A firefighter was also taken to a nearby hospital with breathing trouble.

About 30 residents were displaced. Investigators say the fire caused about $750,000 in damages.

