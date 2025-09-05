Cam Heyward not committed to playing on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are wrapping up their preparations for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium but it’s still not clear if one of their biggest stars will play.

With less than 48 hours to kickoff, the Steelers still don’t know if Cam Heyward will play against the Jets.

Channel 11 talked to the veteran captain today, who wouldn’t commit to playing Sunday without a resolution to his contract concerns.

After an all-pro season in 2024, Heyward asked for more money in February and has yet to get it.

The Steelers are well-known for not negotiating contracts in-season.

Heyward was asked if a deal isn’t reached by Sunday, what’s next?

“I don’t want to have to think about that. I’d like to think cooler heads prevail and we move forward. If it does get there, we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it,” Heryward said.

It’s a much different perspective than what we’ve heard all week in the locker room.

Coaches and teammates have both expressed confidence that Heyward will play Sunday.

Heyward feels this situation has not been a distraction for teammates.

“Everybody’s gone about their business. I’ve still interacted with every guy on this team the way I usually do. I’ve tried to prepare the other guys that play next to me or behind me that if there’s an opportunity, they’ll be ready,” said Heyward.

Heyward held in for portions of training camp but practiced all this week except Thursday, which was a veterans’ day off.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group