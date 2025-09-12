Cam Heyward ‘sleeping a lot better’ after contract deal

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Cam Heyward has swapped out one concern that was keeping him up at night for another.

Heyward, who had been in negotiations with the Pittsburgh Steelers about a modification to his contract for most of the offseason, got that deal done at the 11th hour on Saturday, with the Steelers agreeing to add incentives to his 2025 potential pay, and Heyward putting up his 2026 roster bonus in return.

The contract battle was contentious, not between the Steelers and Heyward, who remained more than cordial throughout, but between Heyward and the Pittsburgh fanbase, which came out strongly against Heyward.

Heyward said that having the deal done before the season is a relief.

“I’m only realizing how much more I’m relieved just because I’m sleeping a lot better,” Heyward said. “Glad to put that behind us. Glad I can just focus on football and go out there and earn it. … “I think it has to be a compromise on both sides. I understand they don’t normally do it and all I’m asking for is the opportunity to go out and earn it.”

As far as the reaction of the fanbase, he chose not to respond.

