Can Steelers make salary cap work for Davante Adams trade?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are interested in acquiring Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, but can they afford him?

The Raiders are reportedly asking for a second-round pick in return for Adams, though it seems more likely the best they’ll be able to get is a third-rounder. The Steelers can absolutely afford that.

The real question is whether or not they can make Adams work under the salary cap. That may take some finagling, but Omar Khan can make it work.

Adams is currently owed $13.53 million over the rest of the 2024 season in salary and per-game roster bonuses. He is also owed $36.25 million in each of the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

