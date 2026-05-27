Canada resident indicted with sexual crimes against minor in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man from Canada was indicted for sexual crimes against a minor.

Information shared by the Department of Justice said a grand jury in Western Pennsylvania indicted Cyril Borle, 55, of Alberta, on six counts on Tuesday.

Investigators said Borle persuaded, induced, enticed and employed minors to create sexually explicit material on three separate dates in 2020.

He was also found to have received content that showed minors being sexually exploited.

Borle faces a total sentence of not less than 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $1.5 million, or both.

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