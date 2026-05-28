Second man sentenced to prison for murder of 4-year-old girl, her mother

PITTSBURGH — A second gunman is headed to prison for killing a mother and her 4-year-old daughter.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Mother of 4-year-old killed in Pittsburgh shooting dies in hospital, grieving family speaks out

Tarrell Jennings pleaded guilty to third-degree murder on Wednesday.

According to court documents, he will serve between 13 and 30 years in prison.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Family of mother, daughter killed in Pittsburgh shooting speak out after 2 arrests made

Jennings is one of four people who prosecutors say killed Temani Lewis and her daughter, Kaari, as they were walking back to their Jeep outside of a Pittsburgh convenience store in 2022.

Temani Lewis and Kaari Thompson Mother and daughter killed in 2022 shooting

Another gunman, Marquise St. Julien Givner, was sentenced to two life sentences in February.

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