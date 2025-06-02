Canadian wildfire smoke will create hazy skies across Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — The sky will be a bit hazy over the next couple of days, and it’s because of wildfires raging across parts of Canada.

Northwest flow well above the surface is pulling smoke down into our area. We’re noticing it as a milky white shading in the sky. It’s high enough, right now, that it’s not impacting air quality.

That could change later in the day Tuedsay as weather conditions may allow for some smoke to reach down to the surface in our area. While it will be another 12-18 hours before we see how things pan out, there could be air quality issues late Tuesday through Wednesday from the wildfire smoke. You might also notice a smell in the air and lower visibility in some spots.

A change in wind pattern should clear any smoke out for the second half of the week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group