Canonsburg holds 61st annual 4th of July parade

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Canonsburg held its 61st annual Fourth of July parade on Thursday.

Thousands of spectators from far and wide attend the event each year, making it the second-largest Fourth of July parade in Pennsylvania.

Spectators reserve their chairs days in advance.

For many people in this community, this parade is a long-standing tradition.

We spoke with trumpet player Vic Bell, who has been marching in the parade since he was a kid.

“I did the first parade in 1962,” he said. “I’m 80 years old, my dad marched in this parade, he was 86!”

Now, four generations of Bells are marching, including Vic’s grandchildren.

“I tell people all the time you have no idea how many people are in the parade or at the parade unless you’re in it,” Bell said.

In the parade’s sixth decade, plenty of parents who were once in it are now watching their children march.

“I love it, I’ve been coming here since I was a kid, so it’s really special this year to be in it as an adult, my son is in it this year,” said Kayla McCormley, assistant band director at Chartiers Houston.

“I did four years in the military, why not come out and support those who served our country?” veteran Keith Patterson said.

The mayor of Canonsburg told us they were expecting a record turnout this year and that was before seeing the gorgeous forecast, which only helped pack the streets of Canonsburg.

