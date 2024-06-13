Local

Canonsburg man accused of using drone to stalk teenage girls

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV

Michael Brackman - WPXI Michael Brackman - WPXI

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A Canonsburg man is facing charges after he allegedly used a drone to stalk teenage girls.

According to police, Michael Brackman, 44, used a drone to following a 13-year-old neighbor as far back as last April.

