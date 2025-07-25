Canonsburg police upping enforcement as reckless e-bike riders cause issues

CANONSBURG, Pa. — Police say they’re upping enforcement as reckless e-bike riders continue causing issues in Canonsburg.

Like other municipalities, Canonsburg police have seen an uptick in e-bike use, police said in a social media post Friday. But a few bad actors have been creating problems for others.

Some riders have been weaving through traffic, popping wheelies on state roads, swearing at others when confronted, riding on private property and fleeing from officers, police say.

A rise in complaints has led police to boost their enforcement. They say several teenagers will soon receive citations.

Police gave a guide for the legal use of e-bikes.

In Pennsylvania, an electric bike is considered a “pedalcycle with electric assist” provided it meets certain criteria being:

The electric motor must be under 750 watts.

It can reach a maximum speed of 20 mph on a level surface when powered solely by the motor.

The e-bike must weigh no more than 100 lbs and have operable pedals.

The operator must be 16

The operator must obey state traffic laws and local ordinances, as it would pertain to a bicycle

The e-bike can not be operated on sidewalks in a business district.

Police note that parents will be held responsible if they knowingly permit a violation of those laws.

Although e-bikes are fun, police say they require a lot of responsibility to keep people safe. Police urge parents to go over e-bike laws and ordinances.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group