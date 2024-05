PITTSBURGH — A car crashed into a fire truck in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Pittsburgh police said the car was trying to cross in front of a fire truck at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Stevenson Street around 6:30 p.m.

The truck sustained minimal damage but had no service disruptions.

No one was hurt.

