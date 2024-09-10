Car crashes into Ohio Township business

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crashed into a business in Ohio Township on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 800 block of Camp Horne Road just after 10 p.m.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene could see a car that drove into the North Hills Auto Mall.

One person was taken to the hospital. An update has not been given on their condition.

