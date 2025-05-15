Van crashes into tool shed at Westmoreland County farm

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A van crashed into a building at a Westmoreland County farm Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the 100 block of Eisaman Road at Logan Family Farms in Hempfield Township around 7:15 a.m.

Officials said a woman was driving down the road, and when she tried to make the turn, she slid into the farm’s tool shed. She was taken to a hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

The farm owner told Channel 11 that this is the second time someone has crashed into the same building.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group