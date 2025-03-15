Car crashes over hill in Rostraver Township

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle crashed over a hill in Rostraver Township on Friday.

Members of the Rostraver Central Fire Department said the crash happened on the 1100 block of Rostraver Road.

One person was trapped inside the vehicle when they arrived.

Firefighters used the HURST Jaws of Life to rescue them. They were then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A telephone pole with wires appeared to be resting on a guard rail after the crash.

