Car crashes on Parkway East cause early morning traffic delays

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two crashes on the Parkway East caused major traffic delays Tuesday morning.

The first crash happened on the Parkway East inbound approaching the bend at Bates at around 5 a.m.

The second crash happened in Penn Hills.

At least one of the crashes has been cleared.

Channel 11′s Trisha Pittman said because of the crashes, drive time on the Parkway East was at 45 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

