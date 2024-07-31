Car crashes on Parkway East cause early morning traffic delays

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Two crashes on the Parkway East caused major traffic delays Tuesday morning.

The first crash happened on the Parkway East inbound approaching the bend at Bates at around 5 a.m.

The second crash happened in Penn Hills.

At least one of the crashes has been cleared.

Channel 11′s Trisha Pittman said because of the crashes, drive time on the Parkway East was at 45 minutes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group